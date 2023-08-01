Preston North End season preview 2023/24: Why Preston fans are praying for excitement at Deepdale

The Preston North End season preview 2023/24 is uncertain - they should certainly have enough to avoid the drop, but will a push for the play-offs ever materialise?

Preston North End have only known top-half form since Ryan Lowe came in in December 2021, but that could change if they don’t find goals and a more sustainable plan – since 2020, they’ve made as many loan signings as permanent ones. Liverpool right-back Calvin Ramsay is a good borrow, mind.

After finishing 12th in the Championship last season, though, mid-table seems the order of the campaign expected of Preston - anything more and plenty will be happily surprised.

Preston North End season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: Olly Dawes (@Deepdale Digest)

Last season was up and down. Five 0-0s in our first six games, sitting in the top six at Christmas, fearing a slump in February and dreaming of play-offs in April. Mid-table was fair in the end.

The big talking point is our overall direction. There’s a belief that PNE are plodding along while Coventry, Millwall and Luton go past us.

I won’t be happy unless we start showing a real long-term plan. Loanees and one-year deals are uninspiring.

Our key player will be keeper Freddie Woodman, if he stays. He was last season’s top performer.

The player I’d happily drive to another club is Ben Woodburn. He made next to no impact last term and has now activated another year on his contract, much to fans’ frustrations.

Preston North End goalkeeper Freddie Woodman (Image credit: Getty Images)

Our most underrated player is Brad Potts. Switching to right wing-back has completely turned around his career.

Look out for Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile. Linked with the Premier League elite, our 16-year-old Brazilian has been prolific in the youth setup.

Fans think our owner is doing quite a decent job in difficult circumstances. New investment is certainly needed, but the support from Craig Hemmings after the passing of his father Trevor in December 2021 is appreciated.

The opposition player who grinds my gears is Blackburn’s Sammie Szmodics. His outrageous dive at Deepdale last season was more than enough for this.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe (Image credit: Getty Images)

The active player I’d love to have back is Ben Davies. He seems to have stalled since leaving us and would be ideal in Ryan Lowe’s back three.

The thing my club really gets right is honouring its history: stands named after legendary Preston players, the Sir Tom Finney statue and everything that comes with Gentry Day, remembering departed supporters from the last year.

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is divided. Lowe’s claims of an attacking ‘brand’ of football hasn’t yet been seen, but he has done pretty well with relatively limited resources.

If he left, he should be replaced by John Herdman. It’s a bit of a left-field shout, but who didn’t fall in love with Canada at the 2022 World Cup?

We’ll finish in mid-table again – 14th.

