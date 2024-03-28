The Czech Republic Euro 2024 home kit has been released, with a lion emblazoned across the shirt

The Czech Republic Euro 2024 home kit is out, and the design Puma has gone for is especially bold.

All of Puma's Euro 2024 kits are celebrating each country's heritage, with Czech Republic's home offering no different.

The classic red, blue and white colours remain for the tournament, but a bold design element will make fans either love it or hate it. If they manage to beat Portugal, Turkey and Georgia, we're sure it'll be the latter.

The Czech Republic Euro 2024 home kit is bold - but might just work

Czech Republic's iconic lion has been emblazoned across the front of the new home shirt, while a blue collar and cuffs provide a dichotomy of colours.

Puma says that the design "celebrates the rich heritage" of Czech Republic.

"The Czech Republic red home kit incorporates the nation's colours alongside an abstract print derived from the double-tailed lion emblem, infusing a modern flair into this traditional symbol," Puma added.

Puma's new Czech Republic home kit for Euro 2024 (Image credit: Puma)

Puma has made clear their kits for Euro 2024 are manufactured from recycled materials, as part of its commitment to sustainability.

The brand's Senior Product Line Manager Teamsport Apparel Excellence, Nora-Sophie Lehmer, said: “The launch of our new Home and Away National team kits marks a great new milestone for Puma and our sustainability targets.

"For the first time our National team Replica jerseys will be made from RE:FIBRE."

Where to buy

