The Serbia Euro 2024 home kit is out - and fans will love it

The Serbia Euro 2024 home kit is out, with Aleksandar Mitrovic and Co. ready to tear Germany apart in it.

Puma's Euro 2024 kits are all designed with nation's heritage in mind, but for Serbia's they have focussed more on a feeling the nation will bring to the tournament.

And Serbia will need it. Drawn against England, Denmark and Slovenia, the home kit could prove real intimidating for their opponents.

The Serbia Euro 2024 home kit is moody and intimidating

While most sides who wear red play in a vibrant, popping colour, Serbia opt for a deeper red that will no doubt strike fear into opposition players.

The eagle wings spread across the shirt certainly adds to that effect, too.

"Serbia's 2024 red home kit spreads its wings with graphics representing an X-ray view of an eagle's wing, symbolizing both the team's bravery on the pitch and Serbia's storied heritage in sports and science," Puma says.

Puma's new Serbia home kit for Euro 2024 (Image credit: Puma)

Puma has also focussed on its commitment to sustainability for their Euro 2024 kits, with Serbia's and every other nation's shirts all being made from recycled materials.

Where to buy

