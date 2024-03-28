The Serbia Euro 2024 home kit is out - and fans will love it

By Ryan Dabbs
The Serbia Euro 2024 home kit could make a real name for itself in Germany

Puma Serbia Euro 2024 kit
(Image credit: Puma)
The Serbia Euro 2024 home kit is out, with Aleksandar Mitrovic and Co. ready to tear Germany apart in it. 

Puma's Euro 2024 kits are all designed with nation's heritage in mind, but for Serbia's they have focussed more on a feeling the nation will bring to the tournament.

