The Switzerland Euro 2024 home kit is Puma's best design for the tournament

By Ryan Dabbs
published

The Switzerland Euro 2024 home kit will stand out in Germany among the identikit shirts

Puma Switzerland Euro 2024 kit
(Image credit: Puma)
The Switzerland Euro 2024 home kit is out, and Puma have smashed it out the park with their choice in colours. 

While Puma's Euro 2024 kits all attempt to feature a part of each country, the Switzerland home kit just feels connected to the nation already. Yes it's red, but it's got so much more to it than that. 

