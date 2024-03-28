The Switzerland Euro 2024 home kit is Puma's best design for the tournament

The Switzerland Euro 2024 home kit is out, and Puma have smashed it out the park with their choice in colours.

While Puma's Euro 2024 kits all attempt to feature a part of each country, the Switzerland home kit just feels connected to the nation already. Yes it's red, but it's got so much more to it than that.

Hungary, Scotland and Germany will all be struck by how well this kit will look on the Swiss players - so don't be surprised to see the middle-European nation progress from the group stages.

The Switzerland Euro 2024 home kit looks fantastic in a two-tone red

Coming in a two-tone red with subtle pinstripes, the Switzerland Euro 2024 home kit is classically refined - and could just be Puma's best offering for the tournament.

Supposedly inspired by all things Swiss, the two-tone red is entirely intended to have special symbolism for the nation. We're not quite sure Puma's claims stack up, but we'll let it have their shining moment for this incredible design.

"Embracing the essence of Swiss culture, the 2024 Switzerland red home kit seamlessly blends heritage and Alpine elegance with edelweiss flower graphics inspired by traditional Swiss clothing," Puma says.

The white collar and cuffs truly help add some depth to the shirt, too, while the burgundy shorts will certainly be something different for Euro 2024.

Plus, it's made from recycled materials - what's not to love!

Puma has dropped their brand new home and away kits ahead of Euro 2024.

Austria have arguably the best duo of the Puma bunch, with both the home and away kits looking brilliant. Czech Republic also have a bold new design for their home kit, but the away might seem a little bland and uninspiring.

Serbia, meanwhile, have an intimidating home kit and their away kit is a subtle masterpiece.