The Czech Republic Euro 2024 away kit is out, but the design is uninspiring
The Czech Republic Euro 2024 away kit is clean, though a little bland considering Puma's other designs
The Czech Republic Euro 2024 away kit is out, but fans might not enjoy the understated nature of the new design.
While most of Puma's Euro 2024 kits contain a unique feature, the Czech Republic away shirt doesn't necessarily play into the brand's supposed celebration of each country's heritage.
Still, progressing from a group with Georgia, Turkey and Portugal in it is no easy task, and this kit could become iconic in the nation if they manage some famous victories.
The Czech Republic Euro 2024 away kit is understated
Czech Republic's away kit comes in white with blue shorts, and is meant to pay tribute to the jersey Pavel Nedved and his team-mates wore at Euro 2004 on the way to the semi-finals.
"The white away kit pays homage to the relentless determination of the Czech Republic's class of 2004 with a classic design, featuring repeated double-tailed lion emblems as a proud nod to the team’s spirit," Puma says.
Except, the repeated double-tailed lion emblems are barely visible on the shirt. It's still a fresh design, though.
SHOP PUMA KITS Buy this shirt from Puma
The Czech Republic away shirt is made using recycled materials, as Puma continue its commitment to sustainability.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Each of Puma's kits are also intended to "celebrate the heritage" of each nation.
EURO 2024 KITS Czech Republic Euro 2024 home kit
Where to buy
Czech Republic Euro 2024 away kit
Our expert review:
Specifications
Reasons to buy
More Puma kit drops
Puma has dropped their brand new home and away kits ahead of Euro 2024.
Switzerland's home kit could be one of their best releases, while the away shirt is clean and fresh. Austria have arguably the best duo of the Puma bunch, with both the home and away kits looking brilliant.
Serbia, meanwhile, have an intimidating home kit and their away kit is a subtle masterpiece.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1