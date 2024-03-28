The Czech Republic Euro 2024 away kit is out, but the design is uninspiring

The Czech Republic Euro 2024 away kit is out, but fans might not enjoy the understated nature of the new design.

While most of Puma's Euro 2024 kits contain a unique feature, the Czech Republic away shirt doesn't necessarily play into the brand's supposed celebration of each country's heritage.

Still, progressing from a group with Georgia, Turkey and Portugal in it is no easy task, and this kit could become iconic in the nation if they manage some famous victories.

The Czech Republic Euro 2024 away kit is understated

Czech Republic's away kit comes in white with blue shorts, and is meant to pay tribute to the jersey Pavel Nedved and his team-mates wore at Euro 2004 on the way to the semi-finals.

"The white away kit pays homage to the relentless determination of the Czech Republic's class of 2004 with a classic design, featuring repeated double-tailed lion emblems as a proud nod to the team’s spirit," Puma says.

Except, the repeated double-tailed lion emblems are barely visible on the shirt. It's still a fresh design, though.

Puma's new Czech Republic away kit for Euro 2024 (Image credit: Puma)

The Czech Republic away shirt is made using recycled materials, as Puma continue its commitment to sustainability.

Each of Puma's kits are also intended to "celebrate the heritage" of each nation.

Czech Republic Euro 2024 away kit A much classier and subtle option to the brash home offering Our expert review: Specifications Colour: White/Ignite blue Sizes: XS-XXXL Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Fresh and classy + Pays tribute to 2004

Switzerland's home kit could be one of their best releases, while the away shirt is clean and fresh. Austria have arguably the best duo of the Puma bunch, with both the home and away kits looking brilliant.

Serbia, meanwhile, have an intimidating home kit and their away kit is a subtle masterpiece.