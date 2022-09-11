Qatar World Cup 2022 stadiums: Where is Al Janoub Stadium, how big is it, what games will it host and how much did it cost?

The Qatar World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab) is fast approaching, with the action set to kick off in November.

We know the teams who will be there, but what about the venues?

Eight stadiums across Qatar will play host to the first ever winter World Cup.

The short distances between them providing something of a novelty compared to previous years – the furthest distance between two World Cup 2022 stadiums is around 45 miles.

Here are some answers to key questions about Al Janoub Stadium.

Where is Al Janoub Stadium?

Al Janoub Stadium is in Al Wakrah, one of Qatar’s oldest continuously inhabited areas.

The southern city, situated on the shores of the Persian Gulf, was a centre for pearl diving and fishing, and the design of the stadium is inspired by the traditional dhow boats that were used for those purposes.

What is the capacity?

Al Janoub Stadium seats 40,000 fans.

Who plays there?

Al-Wakrah Sport Club, two-time Qatar Stars League champions, play their home games at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Who owns it?

The Qatar Football Association owns Al Janoub Stadium.

When was it completed?

Work started in 2014, and the stadium opened on May 16, 2019, when it hosted the Amir Cup final between Al Sadd and Al-Duhail.

It has since hosted the 2020 AFC Champions League final and six games at the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup.

(Image credit: Getty)

How much did it cost?

Al Janoub Stadium reportedly cost €587 million to construct.

What World Cup 2022 games will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium?

22 November: France v Australia (Group D)

24 November: Switzerland v Cameroon (Group G)

26 November: Tunisia v Australia (Group D)

28 November: Cameroon v Serbia (Group G)

30 November: Australia v Denmark (Group D)

2 December: Ghana v Uruguay (Group H)

5 December: Winner Group E v Runner-up Group F (Round of 16)

What will happen to the stadium after the World Cup?

The Qatar 2022 website says that the capacity of the Al Janoub Stadium will be halved to 20,000 after the tournament to ‘guarantee an electric atmosphere’ at Al-Wakrah games. The removed seats will be donated to overseas football development projects.

The venue will become a sport and entertainment hub, housing amenities like a school, wedding venue, restaurants, marketplaces, gyms, parkland and tracks for running, cycling and horse riding.