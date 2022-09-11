Qatar World Cup 2022 stadiuns: How big is Al Bayt Stadium, who plays there, what games will it host and how much did it cost?

The Qatar World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab) is fast approaching, with the action set to kick off in November.

We know the teams who will be there, but what about the venues?

Eight stadiums across Qatar will play host to the first ever winter World Cup.

The short distances between them providing something of a novelty compared to previous years – the furthest distance between two World Cup 2022 stadiums is around 45 miles.

Here are some answers to key questions about Al Bayt Stadium.

Where is Al Bayt Stadium?

Al Bayt Stadium is in the city of Al Khor, 35km north of Doha.

What is the capacity?

Al Bayt Stadium seats 60,000 fans.

Who plays there?

Qatar Stars League side Al Khor and the Qatar national team.

When was it completed?

Work started in 2014, and the stadium was inaugurated on November 30, 2021 for the opening match of the FIFA Arab Cup between Qatar and Bahrain.

Al Bayt Stadium hosted five matches at the tournament, including the final, where Algeria beat Tunisia 2-0 after extra time.

(Image credit: Getty)

How much did it cost?

Al Bayt Stadium reportedly cost $847 million to construct.

What World Cup 2022 games will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium?

21 November: Qatar v Ecuador (Group A)

23 November: Morocco v Croatia (Group F)

25 November: England v United States (Group B)

27 November: Spain v Germany (Group E)

29 November: Netherlands v Qatar (Group A)

1 December: Costa Rica v Germany (Group E)

4 December: Winner Group B v Runner-up Group A (Round of 16)

10 December: Quarter-final

14 December: Semi-final

What will happen to the stadium after the World Cup?

The capacity of the ground will be reduced to 32,000, and the removed seating will be given to football development projects around the world.

The upper concourse will then be transformed into a five-star hotel, while a shopping centre, food court, gym and multipurpose hall will be created at the venue.

An Aspetar sports medicine facility will also be set up at the stadium, while running and cycling tracks will be set up in the parkland outside as well as play areas and food kiosks.