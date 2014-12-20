QPR 3-2 West Brom: Who was the last R's player to bag a hat-trick in the Premier League?

QPR came from 2-0 down to beat West Bromwich Albion 3-2 at Loftus Road thanks to Charlie Austin's hat-trick.

Austin - the top English scorer in the Premier League - headed home the winning goal in the 87th minute to complete a stunning comeback for Harry Redknapp's side - who move out of the bottom three. Joleon Lescott and Silvestre Varela each struck their first goals for Albion as the visitors raced into a dominant lead inside the opening 20 minutes.

Austin pulled a goal back for Harry Redknapp's side before the break with an emphatic penalty, and he levelled the scores with a neat finish early in the second half. And with time running out, Austin tucked in Joey Barton's corner to take his tally for the season to 11 - bettered only by Diego Costa and Sergio Aguero.

Victory moves QPR out of the relegation zone at the expense of Burnley - who lost 2-1 at Tottenham - and level on 17 points with 14th-placed Albion.

Charlie Austin has had a hand in 11 goals in his last 9 Premier League appearances (9 goals, 2 assists).

Austin’s hat-trick was his first for QPR in a league game. It was also the first time a QPR player had bagged a hat-trick in the Premier League since Bradley Allen vs Everton in 1993.

Only Sergio Aguero (14) and Diego Costa (12) have scored more Premier League goals than Charlie Austin this season (11).

Joleon Lescott has netted his first Premier League goal since September 2012 (for Man City vs Arsenal).

Stephane Sessegnon set up 2 goals in a Premier League game for the third time in his career, but the first for West Brom.

QPR have conceded the first goal in a Premier League game 13 times this season, more than any other side.

All 17 of QPR's points in the Premier League this season have come at Loftus Road.

West Brom have won just 5 of their 48 Premier League games away in London (D13 L30).

