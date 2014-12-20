QPR 3-2 West Brom: Who was the last R's player to bag a hat-trick in the Premier League?
By Jon Fadugba
Opta's facts and stats from QPR 3-2 West Brom, using Stats Zone...
QPR came from 2-0 down to beat West Bromwich Albion 3-2 at Loftus Road thanks to Charlie Austin's hat-trick.
Austin - the top English scorer in the Premier League - headed home the winning goal in the 87th minute to complete a stunning comeback for Harry Redknapp's side - who move out of the bottom three. Joleon Lescott and Silvestre Varela each struck their first goals for Albion as the visitors raced into a dominant lead inside the opening 20 minutes.
Austin pulled a goal back for Harry Redknapp's side before the break with an emphatic penalty, and he levelled the scores with a neat finish early in the second half. And with time running out, Austin tucked in Joey Barton's corner to take his tally for the season to 11 - bettered only by Diego Costa and Sergio Aguero.
Victory moves QPR out of the relegation zone at the expense of Burnley - who lost 2-1 at Tottenham - and level on 17 points with 14th-placed Albion.
- Charlie Austin has had a hand in 11 goals in his last 9 Premier League appearances (9 goals, 2 assists).
- Austin’s hat-trick was his first for QPR in a league game. It was also the first time a QPR player had bagged a hat-trick in the Premier League since Bradley Allen vs Everton in 1993.
- Only Sergio Aguero (14) and Diego Costa (12) have scored more Premier League goals than Charlie Austin this season (11).
- Joleon Lescott has netted his first Premier League goal since September 2012 (for Man City vs Arsenal).
- Stephane Sessegnon set up 2 goals in a Premier League game for the third time in his career, but the first for West Brom.
- QPR have conceded the first goal in a Premier League game 13 times this season, more than any other side.
- All 17 of QPR's points in the Premier League this season have come at Loftus Road.
- West Brom have won just 5 of their 48 Premier League games away in London (D13 L30).
