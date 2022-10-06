Quiz! Can you guess the meaning of these 60 football terms?
What the hell do any of these strange words actually mean?
15 minutes on the clock, 60 terms to guess.
We think of Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson being trendsetters in football. Revolutionaries in their own ways.
But they've had an impact on wider society, too. Phrases coined by these managers have found their way into the Oxford English Dictionary, to be enjoyed by everyone… not just Premier League managers.
That's quite remarkable, really. Perhaps in years to come, a student, somewhere, will use the phrase, "Park the bus" in an essay about something completely unrelated to football, having read it in a dictionary.
There are plenty of phrases, terms and words that we take for granted as being football lexicon. Why not send this quiz to a non-football following mate and see how well they do?
