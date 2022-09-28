Quiz! Can you name the top 100 players in FIFA 23?

10 minutes on the clock, 100 players to guess.

You know how it works by now. Every year brings a new edition of FIFA and every year, you're reminded of just how old you are.

Back in FFT's day, the game wasn't about overpowered players, sweaty speedsters or FUT coins. It was about John Motson and Ally McCoist, about those terrible graphics and Blur's Song 2 blasting as you played with Patrick Kluivert.

OK, now we're showing our age. This game has objectively improved – just look at how far it's come.

It's all about the players, though. How many this year's top century of stars can you name?

