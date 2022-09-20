Quiz! Can you name the 50 youngest Premier League players since 2000?

10 minutes on the clock, 50 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your friends.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name Manchester City's top 50 most expensive signings?

Ethan Nwaneri is so young that he was born after the Zinedine Zidane headbutt on Marco Materazzi. Bukayo Saka was already in school when he was born.

The wonderkid became the youngest-ever Premier League footballer at the weekend when he came on in the dying minutes of Arsenal's 3-0 win away to Brentford – and he's the first 15-year-old to ever play at this level. It's a remarkable achievement.

Nwaneri is so young, in fact, that he had to get changed separately to his teammates. He could feasibly be hitting his prime in 2037. Anyone else feeling old, yet?

The rest of the faces on this list are all 16 or 17 – ancient, compared to Ethan. Let's see how many you remember.

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every club in Europe this season?

Quiz! Can you name the 100 players with the most Premier League assists ever?

Quiz! Can you name FourFourTwo's 100 greatest Premier League players ever?