Quiz! Can you name the 50 youngest Premier League players since 2000?
What were you up to as a 17-year-old? It was probably way less cool than these 50 players…
10 minutes on the clock, 50 players to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your friends.
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name Manchester City's top 50 most expensive signings?
Ethan Nwaneri is so young that he was born after the Zinedine Zidane headbutt on Marco Materazzi. Bukayo Saka was already in school when he was born.
The wonderkid became the youngest-ever Premier League footballer at the weekend when he came on in the dying minutes of Arsenal's 3-0 win away to Brentford – and he's the first 15-year-old to ever play at this level. It's a remarkable achievement.
Nwaneri is so young, in fact, that he had to get changed separately to his teammates. He could feasibly be hitting his prime in 2037. Anyone else feeling old, yet?
The rest of the faces on this list are all 16 or 17 – ancient, compared to Ethan. Let's see how many you remember.
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! Can you name every club in Europe this season?
Quiz! Can you name the 100 players with the most Premier League assists ever?
Quiz! Can you name FourFourTwo's 100 greatest Premier League players ever?
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.