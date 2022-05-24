Quiz! Can you name which club these brands and logos sponsored the shirt of?

10 minutes on the clock, 50 sponsors to guess. Some of the clubs are answers for more than one shirt sponsor – which some of the clubs aren't an answer for any.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your friends!

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you guess 50 correct answers in our end of season quiz?

Football shirts never used to have sponsors. Just a badge of the club and occasionally, you'd see the insignia of the kit manufacturer on the opposite side of the chest.

How times have changed. The sponsor boom of the 1980s saw England's biggest sides associated with some of the country's biggest brands, as more eyes on the beautiful game meant a potential for more money to the clubs themselves.

Things have snowballed since. There are sleeve sponsors, sponsors on shorts, the lower back of shirts. It's come a long way since the early days of advertising.

It works, though. Need a new TV? An airline to fly? A lager to drink? You're not exactly stuck for names that you've seen over the years. Our question to you is… do you remember who these names associated themselves with?

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! How many of the 144 clubs to appear in the Champions League group stage can you name?

Quiz! Can you name the home stadium of every club in the Premier League and Football League?

Quiz! Can you name every club in the first-ever English football league season?