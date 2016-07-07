Quiz! Can you name the 20 best Bundesliga teams since its inception in 1963/64?
By Joe Brewin
Germany's top flight was a late developer...
Germany was quite a bit behind England when it came to setting up its first professional league – some three-quarters of a century, in fact.
But they got there in the end, and now you can have a crack at naming its top 20 teams since getting started. You've got eight minutes for this one.
