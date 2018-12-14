Quiz! Can you name the 30 best attacking players from the 2018/19 Champions League group stage?

The Champions League draw takes place on Monday after several of this season’s qualification spots went right down to the wire. Sixteen clubs have progressed – but it’s these 30 attacking players who’ve shone in the competition so far.

Each of these likely lads have been directly involved in at least four goals already. The competition’s current leader has nine, weighted as eight greedy goals and one bonus assist.

A shout out to the trio of players who live to give, however, by contributing four assists already – hailing from Lyon, Manchester City and PSG.

We’ve given you each player’s goal and assist total, their club and their nationality. Six minutes are on the clock and do us know how you get on @FourFourTwo. We’ll retweet the best scores, if you don’t give answers away – and please challenge some friends too.

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks)

More time-killing quizzes on FourFourTwo.com