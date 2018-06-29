Quiz! Can you name the 37 best players at the 2018 World Cup based on goals + assists?

The group stage is over, half the teams are flying home and yet the memories will live on. For a while. Until they slowly fade like the scars and bruises that the Panama team inflicted upon their rivals.

What will never fade, however, are The Stats. The cold data shows just how effective each attacking player has been, based on their goalscoring and assists totals.

We’ve eliminated the one-strike (or one-assist) wonders and left you with the players who've made a telling contribution to two – or more – goals. So from the Englishman with five goals, to the Tunisian with two goals and two assists (no, really), these are the attacking Fantasy League MVPs.

Seven minutes are on the clock to try to name all 37. Let us know how you got on @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best scores, if you don’t give answers away. Challenge some friends while you’re at it – they will appreciate the assist.

