Quiz! Can you name the 38 scorers in Real Madrid vs Barcelona matches since 2008/09?

For the first time since December 2007, El Clasico won’t feature Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. CR7 hot-footed it to Juventus in the summer, of course, while poor Leo is nursing a broken arm that’ll keep him sidelined for a few weeks.

That, then, paves the way for others to put their name in lights. Unsurprisingly, Ronaldo and Messi have dominated this fixture over the last decade, scoring at least twice as many goals as the player in third on this quiz over that period.

But can you name the 36 other blokes who’ve put balls past goalkeepers in our selected timeframe? We’re giving you 10 minutes to have a crack at doing so, and then we’d love it if you told us your scores @FourFourTwo – you could get your name on our daily Twitter leaderboard. ¡Buena suerte!

