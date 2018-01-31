Quiz! Can you name the 50 biggest Manchester City signings of the Abu Dhabi Group era?

Almost 10 years ago – on September 1, 2008, to be exact – Thaksin Shinawatra officially agreed to sell Manchester City to the Abu Dhabi United Group. Since that day, Manchester City have been splashing the cash with the best of them.

There have been many hits (as we can see from their team right now), a few spectacular flops, and full-backs. Lots and lots of full-backs. Considering their big-spender status, however, it’s mildly surprising that a January 2018 transfer worth “only” £57m is City’s all-time record signing. Thrifty!

Now it’s time to name that player, plus the 49 others, who make up City’s biggest buys of the Abu Dhabi era (but not before, we hasten to add). Ten minutes are on the clock and we’d love to know your score @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best efforts, if you don’t give answers away – and please challenge some friends as well.

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks)

More time-killing quizzes on FourFourTwo.com

