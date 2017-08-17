Quiz! Can you name all 37 England one-cap wonders of the last 20 years?

The English national side has called on 37 different players just once since 1999. Some of them, admittedly, have been in the last few years and will have ambitions of adding to their tally.

Others are confirmed as one-cap wonders, however, from strikers (some of whom even scored in their one appearance) to back-up goalkeepers never given another go.

But be warned: while some of the more recent one-cappers are simple enough to recall, a few others are likely to leave even die-hard England addicts scratching their heads. To help, we’ve provided player positions, year of cap, and the club each man was playing for at the time – but it’s up to you to supply the names.

You have eight minutes to do so, then let us know how you got on @FourFourTwo (we’ll retweet the best scores if you don’t give answers away). Then challenge some pals too – they'll love you for it.

