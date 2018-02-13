Quiz! Can you name all 67 teams to ever play a Champions League knockout game?

Playing in the round robin group stage of European football’s elite competition is all well and good. Yet we all know that the real cut and thrust occurs after the winter break as the two-legged knockout ties begin.

Of course, back in the European Cup era, pre-Champs League, teams went straight into a knockout dogfight (after perhaps a qualifying round, but that was about it). But in the modern era with so many teams, well, teeming for entry, even making it to the Last 16 is a badge of honour.

So, these are the clubs who have done it. Every team to have played a knockout game from 1992/93 to present – from the all-time leader with 88 matches (and counting) to those who’ve played just two.

Twelve minutes are on the clock, each club’s total knockout matches (including finals) is below, as well as the last time they featured in the knockout stage. Let us know how you get on via Twitter @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best efforts – and please challenge some European footy obsessed pals too.

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks)





