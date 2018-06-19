Quiz! Can you name all 79 countries to have appeared at a World Cup finals?

We don’t know about you, but the World Cup has taught us more about Earth’s nations, flags and anthems than many years sat at the back of Mr Ashmore’s geography class ever did. And they said we were wasted our summer in front of the TV…

Well, it’s time to sock it to the man (we mean you, Ashmore) and show off your football geography skills by naming every nation to feature in a World Cup, from the first in 1930 right up to 2018.

Admittedly, it’s hard. Anything above 60 is impressive, but we’re sending you to the back of the class if you can’t get the nation who’ve appeared at 21/21 World Cups. Top of the class!

Now, 12 minutes are on the clock. Get cracking and don’t forget to let us know how you do @FourFourTwo. Why not share this quiz by challenging some amigos too? Ta!

