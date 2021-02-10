Quiz! Can you name Carlo Ancelotti and Jose Mourinho's last Champions League-winning line-ups?

Five minutes on the clock, 28 players to guess.

Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti both have something in common - apart from being Premier League managers that your mum would find "dishy".

Both managers have won Champions League trophies with multiple clubs. That's an exclusive list - there aren't many who have achieved the feat.

Mourinho won it again in 2010 with Inter Milan after first doing so with Porto in 2004, while Don Carlo managed to win Champions Leagues in 2005 with AC Milan and 2014 with Real Madrid.

Tonight, the pair meet in another prestigious competition, hoping to end a long wait for silverware for their current sides. Cast your mind back to 2010 and 2014 for this quiz though, and tell us who played in the pair's last big victories on the continent...

