Quiz! Can you name the club history of Arsenal's first-choice Europa League squad?

Arsenal still have it all to do if they're to reach the Europa League final in Lyon on May 15.

Having collapsed to a 1-1 draw in last Thursday's semi-final first leg against 10-man Atletico Madrid, Arsene Wenger's side must now head to the Wanda Metropolitano needing to score at very least – something no side has done since January 20. Gulp indeed.

But anyway: for today's quiz we're focusing on the players who'll be tasked with doing just that in Madrid on Thursday night. We're looking for the clubs played for by the men in Wenger's starting XI against Atletico last week, plus their six substitutes.

There are 32 answers to get in the six minutes allocated, given that you'll automatically get 17 answers (all 'Arsenal', you'll be amazed to hear) for free from the start. We're just generous like that, see.

Tell us how you get on @FourFourTwo and we'll retweet the best scores to see whether they can be beaten – just don't give away answers, please.

(Please note: Adblockers might stop you from seeing this quiz, so please turn them off for our site. Thanks!)

