Quiz! Can you name the England line-up that beat Germany 5-1 in 2001?

Just one remarkable thing about this truly astonishing scoreline is that Germany were actually 1-0 up after six minutes. Given that in the first qualifying fixture beween these sides, Germany had beat England 1-0 causing Kevin Keegan to resign in a Wembley toilet, the omens were not great.

However all going one-up in this game did for Germany was to awaken The Beast and spark a deluge of goals as England tore the home side apart. Naturally English fans still have fond memories of this result 16 years, while all Germany have to comfort themselves is their status as reigning World Champions. The losers.

Yet, with the two sides set to meet at Wembley (and a similar scoreline looking cosmically improbable), how well do you recall the squad that won that match?

Below is England’s starting team, plus seven subs (three came on, four didn’t). Five minutes are on the clock, then let us know your score @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best, if you don’t give answers away. We’d love it if you challenged some friends too.

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks!)

