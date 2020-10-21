Quiz! Can you name every club Bayern Munich beat in 2019/20?

10 minutes on the clock, 64 clubs to guess.

Bayern Munich became the first club ever to win the Champions League without dropping so much as a point last season. True, they only had single-legs from August onwards, but still.

Die Roten's irresistible football overcame all in its path. They won every match they played post-lockdown, putting doubts to bed that some of their older heads would struggle physically after three months off.

Tonight, Bayern start all over again. Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid are as stern a first test as you're likely to face in this competition but equally, this Bayern side is as good as any we've ever seen.

They won the treble last year - but can you remember every side they beat on the way to those three trophies?

