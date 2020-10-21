Quiz! Can you name every club Bayern Munich beat in 2019/20?
The unstoppable Bavarian force return to Champions League action tonight - can you remember every one of their victims last season?
10 minutes on the clock, 64 clubs to guess.
Bayern Munich became the first club ever to win the Champions League without dropping so much as a point last season. True, they only had single-legs from August onwards, but still.
Die Roten's irresistible football overcame all in its path. They won every match they played post-lockdown, putting doubts to bed that some of their older heads would struggle physically after three months off.
Tonight, Bayern start all over again. Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid are as stern a first test as you're likely to face in this competition but equally, this Bayern side is as good as any we've ever seen.
They won the treble last year - but can you remember every side they beat on the way to those three trophies?
