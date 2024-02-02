Quiz! Can you name every goalscorer from the last 20 games between Arsenal and Liverpool?

10 minutes on the clock, 66 goalscorers to guess.

Arsenal and Liverpool are two of the titans of English football and have produced some entertaining games over the years.

Both are targeting the Premier League title this season and Sunday's clash at the Emirates could have a big influence on where the trophy ends up, with Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and surprise package Aston Villa also in the mix.

Arsenal hosted Liverpool just last month in the FA Cup as Jurgen Klopp's side came out on top, progressing to the fourth round.

But how good is your knowledge of the last 20 matches between these sides, and every player who has ended up on the scoresheet? Own goals aren't included.

