Quiz! Can you name every World Cup winner since 1998 to have played for Bayern Munich?

Bayern Munich are the most recent Champions League winners and tonight they head into a Super Cup showpiece - but their stars are also closely associated with another of football's biggest prizes.

Franz Beckenbauer is one of three men to have won a World Cup as a player and a manager. Miroslav Klose is the all-time top scorer at the tournament - Gerd Muller held the record for 32 years, up until 2006. These players have all played for Bayern.

In fact, the club have boasted a player in every World Cup final from 1982 through to 2014. That's really quite a remarkable statistic, matched only by Inter Milan.

Since Bayern play tonight, we thought we'd test how much you knew about their World Cup winners. Not all of these players were at the club when they lifted that beautiful golden trophy but they have all been employed by the club at one point or another.

