Quiz! Can you name La Liga's top 20 teams since 1995/96?
By Joe Brewin
Spain introduced three points for a win back then – but who's scooped the most ever since?
You probably won't be too surprised to hear that two teams in particular feature prominently at the top of this quiz.
Now, we're not ones to give out big clues here, but they're Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Oh god, we've ruined this now haven't we? Only 18 more to get, then, in 10 minutes.
As usual, we'd love for you to tell us how you've done at @FourFourTwo (with pictorial evidence, of course), so you can prove you're better than the internet. Off you go, then...
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.