Quiz! Can you name the line-ups from England 3-0 Switzerland at Euro 2004?

No more UEFA Nations League until mid-October? Why, cruel world.

But we jest, of course: FFT thinks UEFA's new brainchild is actually a very good idea that will spice up fairly sterile international breaks and reduce the number of meaningless friendlies like... erm, this one on Tuesday. Sorry, Switzerland, but even 6-0 tonkings of Iceland aren't quite enough to make you laughs-a-minute just yet.

England have faced the Swiss fairly regularly in competitive action since our game in question – the Three Lions' mighty 3-0 triumph at Euro 2004 which ultimately led to more penalty sorrow in the quarter-finals. Sob.

One man broke his country's all-time scoring record en route to Euro 2016; there was a genuinely impressive 2-0 win for Roy Hodgson's England immediately after a dismal 2014 World Cup; and before that, two meetings in the lead-up to Euro 2012 (one win and a draw for England). In fact, Switzerland haven't beaten our brave boys since May 1981 – a run stretching 10 matches.

But we digress: eight minutes are on the clock for you to recall the two starting XIs and their substitutes from the history-making fixture at Euro 2004, where the competition's youngest scorer in this game was trumped just days later by another up-and-comer who featured here. Good luck, though: you really will need it (and maybe a Swiss passport). As usual, tell us how you get on @FourFourTwo and we'll share your scores if you don't give answers away.

