Quiz! Can you name the line-ups from England 3-0 Switzerland at Euro 2004?
By Joe Brewin
As the Three Lions prepare to face the Swiss at Leicester's King Power Stadium on Tuesday, we want you to recall the men who featured in Coimbra 14 years ago
No more UEFA Nations League until mid-October? Why, cruel world.
But we jest, of course: FFT thinks UEFA's new brainchild is actually a very good idea that will spice up fairly sterile international breaks and reduce the number of meaningless friendlies like... erm, this one on Tuesday. Sorry, Switzerland, but even 6-0 tonkings of Iceland aren't quite enough to make you laughs-a-minute just yet.
England have faced the Swiss fairly regularly in competitive action since our game in question – the Three Lions' mighty 3-0 triumph at Euro 2004 which ultimately led to more penalty sorrow in the quarter-finals. Sob.
One man broke his country's all-time scoring record en route to Euro 2016; there was a genuinely impressive 2-0 win for Roy Hodgson's England immediately after a dismal 2014 World Cup; and before that, two meetings in the lead-up to Euro 2012 (one win and a draw for England). In fact, Switzerland haven't beaten our brave boys since May 1981 – a run stretching 10 matches.
But we digress: eight minutes are on the clock for you to recall the two starting XIs and their substitutes from the history-making fixture at Euro 2004, where the competition's youngest scorer in this game was trumped just days later by another up-and-comer who featured here. Good luck, though: you really will need it (and maybe a Swiss passport). As usual, tell us how you get on @FourFourTwo and we'll share your scores if you don't give answers away.
(Please note: Adblockers might stop you from seeing our quizzes, so please turn them off while you're on our site. Ta!)
