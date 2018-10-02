Quiz! Can you name Manchester City’s last 40 goalscorers in Europe?

Manchester City haven’t exactly made a blinding start to their 2018/19 Champions League campaign, having gone down 2-1 at home to Lyon in their Group F opener.

But Pep Guardiola’s side are among the favourites for this year’s Ol’ Big Ears with good reason – what with having won the Premier League at a canter and probably broken Alan Shearer’s individual all-time goals record along the way. Or something.

Citizens a little older in the tooth may just be pleased to be in Europe’s premier competition, though, having watched their side first clamber towards the top of English football and then begin their ascent up the continent’s greasy pole.

The 40 players in our latest quiz stretch back to July 2008, when Mark Hughes was attempting to steer his new side through the UEFA Cup qualification rounds. They did, sweeping aside the might of the Faroe Islands’ Streymur, Midtjylland (on penalties) and then Cypriots Omonia. Heady days.

Their team looks a little different now, and, once we’ve sifted beyond the various goals of some dominating chap called ‘Sergio’, these are City’s last 40 goalscorers in the Champions League, Europa League and UEFA Cup (the latter pair noted by a star).

We’ve put 10 minutes on the clock for you to name as many as you name, and then want you to tell us how you got on @FourFourTwo. When you’ve done, share it with a pal or 40.

