Quiz! Can you name the most expensive players from these 50 countries?

Sit your ass down, John Anthony Brooks. The defender became the priciest ever US footballer after his £17.6m move to Wolfsburg in 2017, breaking the record of Jozy Altidore to Sunderland in 2013 (no laughing at the back, Newcastle fans).

Yet the fee for Brooks is dwarfed by the £58m paid for an American star in 2019. Whether it proves to be a millstone around that young player’s neck remains to be seen – but there is renown in being your country’s most expensive player.

Which is what each of the below are. All 50 players in this quiz hold the (pound sterling) record for the highest fee paid for a footballer from that country, from Argentina to Wales via Brazil, France, Germany and England.

You have 10 minutes to name as many as you can, based on each player’s highest fee and nationality. Do let us know your score @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best, if you don’t give answers away – and please challenge some friends too.

SEE ALSO When FourFourTwo met Christian Pulisic: “I was never really thinking about going to Liverpool…”

More time-killing quizzes on FourFourTwo.com