Quiz! Can you name the players who featured in Inter 4-3 Tottenham, Oct 2010?

For some games, you can remember exactly where you were and how you felt during it. This, whoever you supported, was surely one of those.

This was the game Gareth Bale announced himself to a world beyond the Premier League. Tottenham were 4-0 down at half-time in San Siro (well, after 35 minutes actually) having lost their goalkeeper to a very early red card – but then they also had a 21-year-old with the skill, speed and style to help them come close to pulling off one of football’s all-time great comebacks.

The Welshman’s second-half hat-trick was stunning: three sublime finishes under pressure, the first famously coming after he’d scorched Inter’s helpless right-back in the 52nd minute. The final two goals came in the 90th and 91st minutes – almost, but not quite for the 10-man Spurs.

So can you name the 27 other players who featured in this game that day? We’re giving you seven minutes to try to name as many of them as you can, and then want you to tell us how you got on @FourFourTwo – you could get your name on our daily Twitter leaderboard.

