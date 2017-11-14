Quiz! How many of the players who started England 1-2 Brazil (2002) can you name?

Fifteen years! Yes, really. And what a glorious stretch of penalty heartache, umbrellas and downright failure it's been ever since.

Brazil were mercurial back in 2002; functional and sturdy rather than samba-sprinkled and sexy, but overall a fearsome side from back to front who were spearheaded by the world's greatest striker (even if he did have a ludicrous haircut).

England were... well, England. But in reality this match could have been so much more for the Three Lions and their so-called Golden Generation of stars who've not made it further than this at a major tournament since. Sven-Goran Eriksson's side took the lead in this game before conceding an equaliser on the stroke of half-time, then another five minutes into the second half. Despite Brazil's reduction to 10 men with over half an hour remaining, that was that.

But can you remember who featured in a sweaty Shizuoka back on June 21, 2002? We've whacked eight minutes on the clock for you to tell us the 22 players who made the starting XIs. Players who were substitutes in the 23-man squad will appear below, but won't be counted towards your final score.

