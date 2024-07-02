Ranked! England's 5 most painful losses ever

England came close to a humiliating defeat and an ignominious early exit at Euro 2024 on Sunday. Trailing 1-0 to Slovakia until the dying moments, the Three Lions needed a stunning Jude Bellingham overhead kick to stay in the tournament.

Harry Kane’s goal in extra-time meant Gareth Southgate’s blushes were spared and the collective outrage was saved for another day. But another humbling loss was uncomfortably close in Gelsenkirchen.

England have, unfortunately, experienced plenty of them over the years. A few have come at major tournaments and left an indelible, traumatising mark on the nation. Here are the most painful of them.

5. Croatia 2-1 England, World Cup 2018

There was plenty of pain after England’s inspiring run to the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2018 came to an abrupt end at the hands of Croatia. But this was a defeat tinged with hope and optimism, the point, perhaps, at which the future looked brightest under Southgate.

Had England gone on to win Euro 2020, losing to Croatia a few years earlier might have felt more like necessary suffering. But as it is, failing to take the chance to set up a World Cup final against France in Russia still stings.

It all started so well too. Kieran Trippier’s free-kick put England in front after just five minutes and they held that lead until the 68th minute, when Ivan Perisic struck. Mario Mandzukic broke English hearts in extra-time, but there are still fond memories of that summer for Three Lions fans.

4. England 0-0 Portugal (1-3 pens), World Cup 2006

As ever, there was plenty of expectation heading into the 2006 World Cup. England looked steady if unspectacular in the group stage, beating Paraguay and Trinidad and Tobago, before a draw with Sweden.

After edging past Ecuador, Sven-Goran Eriksson’s side faced Portugal in the quarter-finals. Had they been beaten convincingly, it might well have felt less miserable. First, David Beckham went off with an injury and then Wayne Rooney was sent off for a stamp on Ricardo Carvalho.

England managed to stay in the game for 120 minutes, but were beaten in the penalty shootout with two of their most influential players watching on from the sidelines. Again, it was a case of what might have been.

3. England 1-2 Iceland, Euro 2016

Defeat to minnows Iceland is often referenced as the nadir in modern English football, the point at which things could get no worse. It spelled the end of Roy Hodgson’s difficult reign and highlighted the need for significant change.

Things have gotten better since, but eight years on the Iceland loss remains a chastening one. All appeared to be going to plan when Rooney converted a penalty after four minutes, only for the underdogs to strike back immediately through Ragnar Sigurdsson. Twelve minutes later, Kolbeinn Sigthorsson made it 2-1.

And that was how it stayed. The thunderous viking claps of the Iceland fans would have been ringing in the England players’ ears as they left France with their tails between their legs.

2. Argentina 2-1 England, World Cup 1986

Time is the greatest healer, supposedly, but those who lived through England’s defeat to Argentina at the 1986 World Cup might disagree. The rivalry with Argentina made things tense enough ahead of a much anticipated quarter-final at Estadio Azteca.

And it didn’t disappoint for the neutral. Diego Maradona stole the headlines with his “Hand of God” goal, a brilliantly-concealed punch past Peter Shilton. He followed that up with the “Goal of the Century”, an astonishing solo run from his own half to give Argentina victory.

The infuriating genius of Maradona only added to the hurt for England, who felt both aggrieved and heartbroken. On another day, things might have gone very differently.

1. England 1-1 Italy (2-3 pens), Euro 2020

Recency bias, perhaps, but the most painful defeat of them all has to be the agonising penalty-shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final. A Wembley crowd that had been ready to celebrate were stunned into silence when Bukayo Saka missed the decisive spot-kick.

England, throughout the summer, had looked on course for something special, for a first major tournament success since 1966. They beat Germany at a raucous Wembley, overcame a stubborn Denmark and then faced Italy on home soil in the final.

But the fine margins went the other way again, and England were left to mourn another painful loss.

