Am I going mad or is Phil Foden England's obvious problem right now?

Phil Foden is the clear issue that England have - so why hasn't anyone else seemed to notice?

Phil Foden of England reacts during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Serbia and England at Arena AufSchalke on June 16, 2024 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
Phil Foden has something that no other England player ever has before. It's not the passing range, the half-turn, even the Pep Guardiola education from such a young age. It's the clamour for him to make a difference, despite him already being in the starting XI.

You know the drill now, right? Whoever's left on the bench is always the key to all of England's problems (see Jack Grealish in 2021, Foden himself in 2022), as pundits do Gareth Southgate's job for him. Yet despite Premier League Player of the Year Foden starting the tournament, there's still clamour for him to not just play but for him to be the king and courtroom of the Three Lions' summer.

