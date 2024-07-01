What is England’s record against Switzerland?
After scrambling past Slovakia, the Three Lions will face Switzerland in the quarter-finals on Saturday
The idea that it’s better to be lucky than good is a longstanding truism in sports culture, but England seem determined to test its limits at Euro 2024.
Gareth Southgate’s side are unbeaten and through to the quarter-finals despite failing to put together a single convincing performance.
In contrast, Switzerland have looked strong throughout their run and head into Saturday’s game on the back of an impressive 2-0 win over reigning champions Italy.
If current form favours the Swiss, then perhaps England fans can take some comfort from a dominant record against their upcoming opponents.
England have faced Switzerland 27 times in total, winning 19, drawing five and losing just three.
The Three Lions have won the last five meetings between the two sides, and haven’t tasted defeat against them since a World Cup qualifier in May 1981.
VIDEO Why Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is SO GOOD
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Ron Greenwood was in charge of the team, with the likes of Ray Clemence, Kenny Sansom, Bryan Robson and Kevin Keegan in the starting line-up.
England have memorably faced Switzerland in the group stage of two previous European Championships, drawing 1-1 in 1996 and winning 3-0 in 2004. Twenty years ago, Wayne Rooney became the youngest scorer in the tournament’s history with the first of his two goals and Steven Gerrard completed the scoring late on.
Murat Yakin, who now manages the team, started that game alongside his brother Hakan. Interestingly, Rooney’s record only lasted another four days as Johan Vonlanthen, Switzerland’s own teenage sensation, then took it off him with a goal against France.
After a series of stuttering performances in Germany, England will need more than just historical precedent to beat Switzerland and reach the last four
More Euro 2024 stories
We have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. Can’t make it out there? Don’t worry: here’s how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world
We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.
We also have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Sean Cole is a freelance journalist. He has written for FourFourTwo, BBC Sport and When Saturday Comes among others. A Birmingham City supporter and staunch Nikola Zigic advocate, he once scored a hat-trick at St. Andrew’s (in a half-time game). He also has far too many football shirts and spends far too much time reading the Wikipedia pages of obscure players.