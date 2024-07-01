What is England’s record against Switzerland?

The idea that it’s better to be lucky than good is a longstanding truism in sports culture, but England seem determined to test its limits at Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate’s side are unbeaten and through to the quarter-finals despite failing to put together a single convincing performance.

In contrast, Switzerland have looked strong throughout their run and head into Saturday’s game on the back of an impressive 2-0 win over reigning champions Italy.

Switzerland have been outstanding thus far (Image credit: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

If current form favours the Swiss, then perhaps England fans can take some comfort from a dominant record against their upcoming opponents.

England have faced Switzerland 27 times in total, winning 19, drawing five and losing just three.

The Three Lions have won the last five meetings between the two sides, and haven’t tasted defeat against them since a World Cup qualifier in May 1981.

Ron Greenwood was in charge of the team, with the likes of Ray Clemence, Kenny Sansom, Bryan Robson and Kevin Keegan in the starting line-up.

England have memorably faced Switzerland in the group stage of two previous European Championships, drawing 1-1 in 1996 and winning 3-0 in 2004. Twenty years ago, Wayne Rooney became the youngest scorer in the tournament’s history with the first of his two goals and Steven Gerrard completed the scoring late on.

England have a superb record against Switzerland (Image credit: PA Images)

Murat Yakin, who now manages the team, started that game alongside his brother Hakan. Interestingly, Rooney’s record only lasted another four days as Johan Vonlanthen, Switzerland’s own teenage sensation, then took it off him with a goal against France.

After a series of stuttering performances in Germany, England will need more than just historical precedent to beat Switzerland and reach the last four

