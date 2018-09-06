Ranked! England's 10 best players right now

10. Jesse Lingard

Scorer of England’s best goal in Russia – a wonderful, curled effort from the edge of the area that made the shortlist for goal of the tournament – Lingard also provided two assists from midfield for Gareth Southgate’s side.

The 25-year-old has operated across the forward line in the past, but his true worth has become apparent as a busy No.10 behind the striker who links play excellently. Lingard’s joy for the game is clear for all to see, but he also possesses great intelligence and tactical awareness – as evidenced by his ability to adapt to new positions and carry out instructions admirably.

9. Harry Maguire

An unlikely hero of England’s summer success, Maguire’s defensive shifts and aerial threat from set-pieces – see that majestic header against Sweden for one – led to the Leicester centre-back attracting interest from Manchester United over the summer.

A move to Old Trafford never materialised, leaving many Red Devils fans to rue what could have been after their defensively dodgy start to the season, but the 25-year-old has nevertheless cemented himself as a key part of the national team’s backline. Great work, Slabhead.

8. Kieran Trippier

Things have changed rather a lot for Trippier since the summer. Another of England’s breakout stars in Russia, the dynamic Spurs wing-back put in a run of eye-catching performances that have altered his everyday life back home. As he told The Guardian: “I get stopped in M&S these days. That didn’t use to happen."

The former Burnley man has thrived under Mauricio Pochettino’s guidance at White Hart Lane and added ‘set-piece specialist’ to his array of talents. His free-kick rocket against Croatia in the semi-final clearly gave the 27-year-old confidence, since he took over duties from Christian Eriksen against Fulham on week two of the Premier League and dispatched another beauty from distance.

7. John Stones

After some tricky moments in his development where he threatened to temper his great promise with frequent errors, Stones has emerged as a commanding centre-back who is comfortable on the ball.

Although the 24-year-old is still some way from being the finished article, he has become a central figure not only for his country but also for Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City side. Injury problems restricted him to just 18 league appearances last season, though, so he'll be hoping for more involvement this time around.

6. Jordan Henderson

Mr. Consistent: Henderson’s part in the success of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool last season shouldn’t be underestimated. The former Sunderland midfielder performs a pivotal role in the German’s tactical masterplan, mopping up and dictating the tempo to help the Reds’ star-studded forward line do their thing.

The 28-year-old skippered the Reds to the Champions League final before anchoring England’s midfield in Russia, and although his playing time has been more limited so far this season for Liverpool, it’s likely that the reliable Henderson’s leadership will be called upon again for big occasions over the next year.

5. Jordan Pickford

Among the stars of England’s run to the World Cup semi-finals, the young Everton goalkeeper has made the No.1 shirt his own since fighting off the competition of Jack Butland, Joe Hart and Nick Pope. Pickford is often praised for his excellent distribution, but it was his cat-like reflexes in the last 16 shootout victory over Colombia which earned him plaudits in Russia. Meanwhile, an impressive display against Sweden helped the Three Lions to their best World Cup finish in 28 years.

Aged 24, there is plenty of room for development in the goalkeeper’s game, and Everton fans will be quietly hopeful that he can propel himself into the discussion as one of the Premier League’s best keepers. Although his first season at Goodison last term wasn’t one to remember for Toffees fans, Pickford made his mark by collecting the club’s Player of the Season, Young Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season awards.

4. Kyle Walker

Reinvented from a flying wing-back to the right-sided centre-back of England’s back three, Walker has matured greatly since moving to Manchester City last summer. Renowned as one of the Premier League’s great speed merchants, his energetic performances for Guardiola’s title winners last term yielded six assists before a reversion to that new role in Russia.

Now 28, Walker’s understanding of the game has developed and, as he revealed in an interview with the Manchester Evening News last week, Guardiola is encouraging a more reserved approach from him this season.

“My role is a little bit different, where I'm tucking in a little bit more and trying to control people,” he said. “I still have the licence to go forward, but now I’m getting older it’s probably more about picking and choosing my runs, rather than up and down the wings as I was at Tottenham.”

3. Dele Alli

His goal against Sweden in the last 16 has become something of a trademark: latching onto Raheem Sterling’s cross to power in a back-post header. The 22-year-old is an unconventional and versatile midfielder who will always provide a threat to opposition defences, be that through goals of his own or setting up others.

Alli was criticised at times last season for his inconsistency, but remains a potent match-winner and still contributed 14 goals and 17 assists for Spurs in the 2017/18.

2. Raheem Sterling

Under Pep Guardiola’s tutelage, Sterling has added end product to an arsenal of attacking weapons including lightning pace, dazzling dribbling and sublime skill. Last season he more than doubled his previous best goal tally by finding the net 18 times as Manchester City blew away their competition in the Premier League, as well as adding another four in the Champions League and one FA Cup strike.

The 23-year-old has often been the subject of unfair criticism during his short career, but his detractors are running short of ideas as the winger continues his upward trajectory. After Sterling outscored the likes of Roberto Firmino, Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard last season, there appears little doubt that Guardiola has found the key to unlocking his enormous potential.

1. Harry Kane

Never in doubt. As far as individual accolades go, the Tottenham marksman is running out of awards to collect after adding the World Cup Golden Boot to his collection in Russia this summer, becoming only the second Englishman to do so after Gary Lineker in 1986.

The 25-year-old’s six goals helped England to their best tournament finish since 1990 – a feat they achieved with Kane wearing the captain’s armband – and his deadly finishing ability will be key to the prospects of Gareth Southgate’s young side going forward.

Kane is consistently improving and his 41-goal haul in all competitions last season, including 30 in the Premier League, was his best yet in a single campaign. Worryingly for Premier League defences, he started the new campaign by finally ending his August drought after netting twice in the opening month of the season.

