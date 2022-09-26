Quiz! Can you name the 88 England players to earn a cap under Gareth Southgate?

10 minutes on the clock, 88 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the holders of these England records and statistics?

It's now nearly three years since Gareth Southgate took charge of his first England senior game – a 2-0 win over Malta in October 2016. At the time we thought he was a pleasant, well-spoken but slightly sapless individual who was a bit underprepared for the big job.

We’ve since come to understand that he's much more than that – a ruthless operator who's guided England to their first major final in almost 60 years. Oh and he looks excellent in a waistcoat.

But now he's in the midst of his first problem period. England have just been relegated from the Nations League and the pressure is on. Qatar is looking like make or break for the Three Lions manager.

Each of these 88 footballers have picked up an England cap in Southgate’s reign. The below isn’t their total international caps – simply their appearances under The ’Gate.

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every club in Europe this season?

Quiz! Can you name the 100 players with the most Premier League assists ever?

Quiz! Can you name FourFourTwo's 100 greatest Premier League players ever?