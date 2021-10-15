Real Madrid: All the shirts, jackets and kit from Adidas for 2021/22
Adidas produce Real Madrid's shirts - but there's plenty beyond the kit you see on the field that's worth buying
Real Madrid have been the jewel of the Adidas portfolio for decades, now. There were times where Real Madrid would sign players purely for marketability: what's left is the certainty that Adidas will always deliver something stylish for Los Blancos.
Real's 2021/22 range draws on bold colours this time around, with classy blues, oranges and teals incorporated into the kits - and that's a theme that runs through all of the gear available to buy
Let's run through the best that Adidas have offered Real Madri this season.
Check out all of the 2021/22 Real Madrid gear on the Adidas store
Match shirts
Home shirt 2021/22
It's difficult to reinvent the wheel when it comes to a plain white shirt, but this season's effort has orange and blue flourishes to freshen up the look.
Buy this shirt or others from Adidas's official site
Away shirt 2021/22
Real's slick new away shirt is a lush navy colour, featuring graffiti-like squiggles across the top itself and hints of orange.
Buy this shirt or others from Adidas's official site
Third shirt 2021/22
With Real Madrid's third, Adidas have provided a cool teal colour with blue and white accents. Check out the classic EQT-style Adi logo, too - very nice, indeed.
Buy this shirt or others from Adidas's official site
Jackets
Tiro Training top
One of the official Adidas tops that Real Madrid wear while training, this one has the same orange and blue touches as the home shirt.
Buy this jacket from Adidas's official site
Tiro anthem jacket
One of the anthem jackets that Real Madrid will be donning this season before kick-off.
Buy this jacket from Adidas's official site
Real Madrid travel hoodie
This is a must-have for any Madrista's wardrobe - it simply won't ever go out of style.
Buy this jacket from Adidas's official site
Training/pre-match shirts
Tiro polo shirt
One of the plainer tops in Manchester United's collection this season and a nice addition to any wardrobe.
Buy this top from Adidas's official site
Prematch shirt
A bright, loud prematch shirt that Eden and friends will be wearing while they warm up before the match.
Buy this top from Adidas's official site
Real Madrid travel jersey
You can't go wrong with black and white, right?
Buy this top from Adidas's official site
Hats
Real Madrid bucket hat
Naturally, this one goes with the third shirt that Real have this season.
Buy this top from Adidas's official site
Balls
Real Madrid Finale Firestorm ball
They've won more Champions League titles than anyone. Why wouldn't you want a Champions League ball in their colours?
Buy this top from Adidas's official site
