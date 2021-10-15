Real Madrid: All the shirts, jackets and kit from Adidas for 2021/22

Real Madrid have been the jewel of the Adidas portfolio for decades, now. There were times where Real Madrid would sign players purely for marketability: what's left is the certainty that Adidas will always deliver something stylish for Los Blancos.

Real's 2021/22 range draws on bold colours this time around, with classy blues, oranges and teals incorporated into the kits - and that's a theme that runs through all of the gear available to buy

Let's run through the best that Adidas have offered Real Madri this season.

Match shirts

Home shirt 2021/22

It's difficult to reinvent the wheel when it comes to a plain white shirt, but this season's effort has orange and blue flourishes to freshen up the look.

Away shirt 2021/22

Real's slick new away shirt is a lush navy colour, featuring graffiti-like squiggles across the top itself and hints of orange.

Third shirt 2021/22

With Real Madrid's third, Adidas have provided a cool teal colour with blue and white accents. Check out the classic EQT-style Adi logo, too - very nice, indeed.

Jackets

Tiro Training top

One of the official Adidas tops that Real Madrid wear while training, this one has the same orange and blue touches as the home shirt.

Tiro anthem jacket

One of the anthem jackets that Real Madrid will be donning this season before kick-off.

Real Madrid travel hoodie

This is a must-have for any Madrista's wardrobe - it simply won't ever go out of style.

Training/pre-match shirts

Tiro polo shirt

One of the plainer tops in Manchester United's collection this season and a nice addition to any wardrobe.

Prematch shirt

A bright, loud prematch shirt that Eden and friends will be wearing while they warm up before the match.

Real Madrid travel jersey

You can't go wrong with black and white, right?

Hats

Real Madrid bucket hat

Naturally, this one goes with the third shirt that Real have this season.

Balls

Real Madrid Finale Firestorm ball

They've won more Champions League titles than anyone. Why wouldn't you want a Champions League ball in their colours?

