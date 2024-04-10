Revealed: The unbelievable stat that proves Real Madrid vs Manchester City was the game of the decade

By Mark White
published

Real Madrid vs Manchester City was a spectacular 3-3 draw with screamers a-plenty - here's why it was the game of the season

Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Phil Foden of Manchester City is challenged by Eduardo Camavinga of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg match between Real Madrid CF and Manchester City at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 09, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.
(Image credit: Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Real Madrid vs Manchester City was always going to be blockbuster – but last night saw the last two European champions go hammer and tongs with one another in an all-time classic.

The script made for a belter, too: six different scorers, with the pendulum swinging both ways. First Manchester City went one up, then Real Madrid came back to make it 2-1 in the blink of the eye. City then made it 3-2, before Los Blancos equalised: you could barely stop for breath.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1