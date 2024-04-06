Manchester City star to leave, over differences during contract negotiations: report

Manchester City could be set to lose one of their stars this summer as negotiations over a new contract have reportedly ground to a halt.

City won the treble last season and are in contention for a repeat of that historic triumph this term as they continue to challenge on three fronts.

The champions came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 4-2 at Selhurst Park on Saturday and moved provisionally level with leaders Liverpool ahead of the Reds' Premier League clash away to fierce rivals Manchester United on Sunday.

Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega in action against Luton Town in the FA Cup in February 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following an injury to first-choice goalkeeper Ederson early in March, Stefan Ortega has been a key player for the Sky Blues in recent weeks.

However, talks over a new contract for the German goalkeeper have reportedly broken down and the 31-year-old could now be set for a summer exit.

Ortega joined Manchester City from Arminia Bielefeld in the summer of 2022 and has made 28 appearances for the club so far across two seasons.

Ortega's current contract expires in the summer of 2025 and Bild claim there has been no progress over a new deal.

According to the Daily Mail, the goalkeeper has recently bought a house in Hamburg, although that purchase it thought to be an investment.

In FourFourTwo's view, City would be better off keeping Ortega. The German goalkeeper has been a reliable back-up to Ederson in his time at the club and a new deal is likely to be agreed in the end.

