Rooney & Hernandez, swapsies, fakes and Tasered players

The new season is upon us and we're so excited that we're talking about everything at once. We look at past, present and future with an exclusive insight into the deadliest strike partnership in the Premier League, English football hopes and the wonder of sticker albums Ã¢ÂÂ in addition to a comprehensive preview of the new term and a complete pre-season training guide to get you ready for another year of the beautiful game.

Wayne Rooney and Javier Hernandez played a key role in Manchester United winning their record 19th league title last season. We talk exclusively to UnitedÃ¢ÂÂs No.10 ahead of an important year for the Red Devils and England as well as finding out from those closest to him what made Chicharito such an instant success in England.

Elsewhere, we look at the future of English football, which suffered another setback this summer with a poor performance at the Under-21 European Championships, and investigate whether there's any hope for the Three Lions.

The past is just as important as the future at FFT and we take a trip down memory lane to look at the history of a favourite football pastime: sticker albums. We discuss 125 years of collecting and swapping Ã¢ÂÂ and no, of course we don't pass up the opportunity to reprint some photos that players might wish we wouldn't...

We also explore one of footballÃ¢ÂÂs greatest mysteries: the Second Season Syndrome. Just how can a team do so well one year, only to fail so dramatically the next?

And we reveal the faces behind the best of TwitterÃ¢ÂÂs football fakes, finding out why they chose to parody some of footballÃ¢ÂÂs biggest names.

This month's victim answering your questions in One-on-One is former Liverpool gaffer Rafa Benitez. What did he say at half-time in Istanbul? What was his relationship with Fergie really like? And what on Earth made him grow a goatee?

It's hard to imagine how much football has been changed by the backpass rule... until you watch an unedited game from before it. We examine how the rule turned goalkeepers into footballers and pick out the keepers who are just as good with their feet as they are between the sticks.

And as usual there's loads of questions answered by the magazine that brings you the access, insight and intelligence that no other football mag possesses. What would be the Perfect Season? What has Terry Venables learned from football? How would football clubs cut costs stupidly? How has our dressing-room mole The Player seen footballers abuse their fame? Is Scott Sinclair rather excited about returning to Stamford Bridge with Swansea? And who's that player being Tasered?

All this and much much more in the ultimate football magazine, weighing in at near-200 pages. And that's not including the Season Preview and Performance Pre-Season Training supplements, about which there's more information here....

