Saturday Premier League wrap: the things you might have missed

Arsenal 5-1 Everton

OPTA FACT Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the eighth player to score on his first Premier League appearance for Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored on his debut and Aaron Ramsey netted a hat-trick as Arsenal ran riot against Everton. Two goals from Ramsey and a Laurent Koscielny header put the Gunners in a commanding position inside 20 minutes, and Aubameyang added his name to the scoresheet with a cute dinked finish before the break - although the goal should have been ruled out for offside.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin reduced the arrears with a header from Cuco Martina's cross shortly after the hour mark, before Ramsey completed his treble thanks to Henrikh Mkhitaryan's third assist of the game.

Goals: Ramsey 6', 19', Koscielny 14', Aubameyang 37' -- Calvert-Lewin 64'

Burnley 1-1 Man City

OPTA FACT Johann Berg Gudmundsson (7) has been involved in more goals than any other Burnley player in the Premier League this season

Manchester City were denied victory for only the fourth time this season as Burnley held the Premier League leaders to a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor.

Danilo gave the visitors the lead with a fantastic strike from outside the box, but City missed a handful of chances to double their advantage, with Raheem Sterling guilty of spurning a particularly gilt-edged opportunity. Ederson then denied Aaron Lennon with a wonderful save at the other end, before Johann Berg Gudmundsson popped up at the back post to turn Matthew Lowton's cross home late on.

Goals: Gudmundsson 82' -- Danilo 22'

Bournemouth 2-1 Stoke

OPTA FACT Xherdan Shaqiri's goal was his first headed strike in 139 matches in Europe's big five leagues, out of 24 goals in total

Stoke suffered their first defeat under Paul Lambert as Bournemouth extended their unbeaten run to seven games. The Potters got their noses in front with less than five minutes on the clock, Xherdan Shaqiri glancing a header past Asmir Begovic in the Cherries' goal.

Eddie Howe's men hit back through Josh King in the 70th minute, with Lys Mousset's header soon after completing the turnaround. Stoke slip back into the bottom three after their 14th reverse of the season, while Bournemouth move up to ninth.

Goals: King 70', Mousset 79' -- Shaqiri 5'

Brighton 3-1 West Ham

OPTA FACT Hernandez's first-half goal was West Ham's only shot on target against Brighton

Brighton ended a six-match winless run with a convincing 3-1 triumph over an injury-hit West Ham at the Amex Stadium. Glenn Murray opened the scoring for the Seagulls in the eighth minute, but Javier Hernandez was on hand to level the scores after half an hour.

Brighton pushed forward in the second half and were rewarded when a fantastic goal from Jose Izquierdo edged them back in front, before Pascal Gross put the game out of West Ham's reach after a mistake from James Collins.

Goals: Murray 8', Izquierdo 59', Gross 75' -- Hernandez 30'

Leicester 1-1 Swansea

OPTA FACT No player has scored the opening goal in more Premier League games than Jamie Vardy this season (6, level with Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane)

Swansea continued their revival under Carlos Carvalhal with a hard-fought draw against Leicester. The relegation-threatened Swans fell behind when Jamie Vardy finished coolly after being picked out by Kelechi Iheanacho, with the Foxes going on to dominate the remainder of the first half.

Swansea dug deep to ensure they didn't fall further behind, and they restored parity when Federico Fernandez headed home Ki Sung-yeung's corner early in the second half. Carvalhal's men now find themselves outside the bottom three having been rooted to the foot of the table when the Portuguese took charge.

Goals: Vardy 17' -- Fernandez 53'

Man United 2-0 Huddersfield

OPTA FACT No Premier League team have scored fewer goals than Huddersfield (19) this season

Alexis Sanchez scored his first goal for Manchester United as Jose Mourinho's men eased to victory over Huddersfield at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils drew first blood when Romelu Lukaku volleyed home a Juan Mata cross, before Sanchez converted the rebound after his penalty was saved by Jonas Lossl. This was a fifth consecutive loss for David Wagner's side, who fall to 19th in the standings, while United move to within 13 points of table-toppers Manchester City.

Goals: Lukaku 55', Sanchez 68'

West Brom 2-3 Southampton

OPTA FACT James Ward-Prowse has been directly involved in four goals in his last two away Premier League apps (three goals, one assist), as many as in previous 28 combined​

Southampton came from behind to collect their first win in 13 games and condemn bottom-of-the-table West Brom to their 20th defeat of the campaign.

Alan Pardew's side broke the deadlock through Ahmed Hegazi early on, but goals from Mario Lemina and Jack Stephens ensured Saints went into the break with a one-goal advantage. James Ward-Prowse increased the visitors' lead 10 minutes after the restart, with Salomon Rondon's header in the 72nd minute not enough for West Brom to salvage something from the game.

Goals: Hegazi 4', Rondon 72' -- Lemina 40', Stephens 43', Ward-Prowse 55'