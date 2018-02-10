Saturday Premier League wrap: The things you might have missed

Manchester City 5 - 1 Leicester

Another Kevin De Bruyne masterclass. Raheem Sterling opened the scoring inside three minutes, the Belgian laying it on a plate for him with a superb cross. Jamie Vardy restored parity midway through the half, though, capitalising on an error from Nicolas Otamendi. De Bruyne would take control after half-time, though, producing two wonderful crosses for Sergio Aguero, who dispatched each with trademark composure. Aguero added salt to the wounds late on, chipping Schmeichel smartly after the Leicester keeper's mistake, and then completed the rout in stoppage time with a fifth from long-range.

Goals:Sterling 3', Aguero 48', 53', 77' , 90' - Vardy 24'

Tottenham 1 - 0 Arsenal

Opta Fact Harry Kane has seven goals in seven Premier League north London derby games - only Emmanuel Adebayor has scored more (8).

Tottenham avenged their loss earlier in the season with a strong performance at Wembley. Harry Kane gave them the lead early in the second-half with a strong header from Ben Davies' cross and while Arsenal had a late flurry of chances - Alexandre Lacazette guilty of the worst miss - the scoreline really flattered the visitors. Kieran Trippier, Erik Lamela and Kane again might all have made the game safe long before the final whistle.

Goals:Kane '49

Everton 3 - 1 Crystal Palace

Opta Fact Since his debut in January 2012, Gylfi Sigurdsson has scored more goals from outside the box than any other current Premier League player.

A quick burst at the beginning of the second-half ended this one. Oumar Niasse capitalised on a James Tomkins mistake to feed Gylfi Sigurdsson, who scored from the edge of the box, before Niasse turned scorer, converting a free header to make it 2-0 against a Palace side who looked lost with Wilfried Zaha. Tom Davies added a third fifteen minutes before the end to complete a miserable day for Roy Hodgson. No win can be entirely straightforward for Everton, though, and Ashley Williams' handball allowed Luka Milivojevic to score a consolation from the penalty spot.

Goals:Sigurdsson 46', Niasse 51', Davies 75' - Milivojevic 83'

Stoke 1 - 1 Brighton

Opta Fact Brighton have scored in consecutive Premier League away games for the first time since November, after a run of six games without a goal on the road.

Jose Izquierdo doesn't do ordinary goals. This one wasn't entirely his own work, but he started and finished the glorious Brighton move which gave Chris Hughton's side the lead at the Bet365. Xherdan Shaqiri equalised halfway through the second half from distance (obviously). Dale Stephens pushed Jese in the box to earn Stoke a penalty, but Mat Ryan denied Charlie Adam in stoppage time, leaving both sides with a point of little use.

Goals: Shaqiri 68' - Izquierdo '32

Swansea 1 - 0 Burnley

Not a classic, but then it was never going to be - although this fixture did produce a five-goal thriller this time last year. Sam Vokes missed the best chance of the first-half and it proved costly: Ki Sung Yeung driving Swansea into the lead with ten minutes to play. It was a lead which held, too, pushing Carlos Carvalhal's side up to fourteenth in the table.

Goals:Ki 79'

West Ham 2 - 0 Watford

Opta Fact Before today, West Ham hadn't won any of their five previous games in which Javier Hernandez had scored for them this season (W0 D2 L3).

What a strange time Javier Hernandez is having at West Ham: not really wanted, but still scoring important goals. He opened the scoring at London Stadium with a fine header. The returning Marko Arnautovic made the points safe twelve minutes from time, finishing from short range after Jose Holebas had failed to clear.

Goals:Hernandez '37, Arnautovic 78'