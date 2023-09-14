Scotland Euro 2024 squad: Steve Clarke's full squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers
The Scotland Euro 2024 squad starts taking shape now, as Steve Clarke's side prepare for next summer's big tournament
The Scotland Euro 2024 squad will come around sooner than you think, as Steve Clarke and co. look towards next summer's big tournament in Germany.
Scotland made their long-awaited return to major tournament football at Euro 2020 and, despite missing out on a place at the 2022 World Cup, they have enjoyed the perfect Euro 2024 qualifying campaign so far.
Five wins from five – including a memorable 2-0 victory over Spain at Hampden Park back in March – mean the Scots have all but secured a spot at Euro 2024, where big names like Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney and Scott McTominay will hope to shine.
Scotland's squad
Scotland Euro 2024 squad: The squad for the September internationals
- GK: Angus Gunn (Norwich City)
- GK: Robby McCrorie (Rangers)
- GK: Zander Clark (Hearts)
- DF: Aaron Hickey (Brentford)
- DF: Andy Robertson (Liverpool)
- DF: John Souttar (Rangers)
- DF: Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad on loan from Arsenal)
- DF: Jack Hendry (Al Ettifaq)
- DF: Ryan Porteous (Watford)
- DF: Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest)
- DF: Nathan Patterson (Everton)
- MF: Scott McTominay (Manchester United)
- MF: John McGinn (Aston Villa)
- MF: Callum McGregor (Celtic)
- MF: Billy Gilmour (Brighton)
- MF: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton)
- MF: Lewis Ferguson (Bologna)
- MF: Ryan Jack (Rangers)
- MF: Kenny McClean (Norwich City)
- FW: Lyndon Dykes (QPR)
- FW: Che Adams (Southampton)
- FW: Ryan Christie (Bournemouth)
- FW: Kevin Nisbet (Millwall)
- FW: Lawrence Shankland (Hearts)
Scotland Euro 2024 squad numbers
Squad numbers are yet to be confirmed for Euro 2024.
Scotland manager: Steve Clarke
Appointed in 2019 after Scotland's hopes of qualifying automatically for Euro 2024 had been ended, Steve Clarke began to turn his country's fortunes around by guiding them to the finals via the Nations League qualification path.
Scotland finished bottom of a group also containing old rivals England at the tournament – where some games took place at their Hampden Park home – but their overall transformation under Clarke has been quite superb, bringing about a steady rise up the FIFA world rankings.
Scotland's star player
Andy Robertson
Liverpool's left-back Andy Robertson is his country's left wing-back and main man, captaining Scotland since 2018.
One of the best players on the planet in his position, Robertson's career has taken him on a remarkable journey from then amateur outfit Queen's Park to Anfield, via Dundee United and Hull City.
He's won it all at club level with the Reds; can he help Scotland make it out of the group stage at a major tournament for the very first time (assuming they finish the job in qualifying, of course)?
FAQs
How many players are Scotland allowed to take to Euro 2024?
We don't know just yet – but expect 26.
It was announced that 26-player squads will return for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams.
National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to 2021's European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the fixture congestion, the expanded squads returned for the World Cup.
