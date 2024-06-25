Slovakia vs Romania live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

A win would send Slovakia or Romania through

Andrei Ratiu warming up before his side's match against Belgium at Euro 2024.
Romania are trying to emulate the success of the great Gheorghe Hagi side of the ’90s (Image credit: Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)
Looking for a Slovakia vs Romania live stream? We've got you covered. Slovakia vs Romania is free on BBC Two/BBC iPlayer in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

Slovakia vs Romania live stream

Date: Wednesday, June 26

Kick-off: 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT

FREE STREAM: BBC iPlayer

watch a Slovakia vs Romania live stream for free on BBC iPlayer

You can watch a Slovakia vs Romania live stream for free on BBC iPlayer (with a valid TV Licence). The match is also free-to-air on BBC Two at 5pm BST on Wednesday, June 26. Coverage starts at 4.45pm.

Travelling outside the UK? Don't worry – as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand with the help of a VPN

