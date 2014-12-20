Southampton 3-0 Everton: How many games have the Toffees gone without an away clean sheet?

Southampton ended a run of five straight defeats to beat Everton 3-0 and remain in the Premier League's top five.

A Romelu Lukaku own goal in the first half, Graziano Pelle's 11th goal of the season and Maya Yoshida's header sealed a comfortable win for the Saints, who recovered from a poor run and the absence of several key players to dispatch Everton and remain in the hunt for a Champions League place.

Though possession and passing stats leaned in Everton's favour (56% possession and 395 completed passes to Southampton's 294) the visitors offered very little in the way of goalmouth action, with only one shot on target in the box all game. It was to be their undoing, with Roberto Martinez's side stuck in 10th.

3 of the last 4 goals in this fixture have been own goals (Alcaraz, Coleman, Lukaku).

7 of Graziano Pelle's 8 Premier League goals have been scored at St Mary's.

Everton have gone 7 games without a clean sheet away from home.

It is the first time Everton have failed to score in consecutive away league games since February.

The Saints managed to score 3 goals in a Premier League game against Everton for only the second time (in 31 previous meetings).

Everton have now lost consecutive Premier League games against Southampton, having gone 8 unbeaten prior to that (W4 D4).

Southampton have won 3 and lost 0 of the last 6 Premier League games against Everton at St Mary’s.

