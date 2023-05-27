Southampton vs Liverpool live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Southampton vs Liverpool live stream and match preview, Sunday 28 May, 4.30pm BST

Southampton vs Liverpool live stream is not being shown in the UK.

Liverpool will be looking to end the 2022/23 season on a high when they travel to Southampton on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's side can no longer qualify for the Champions League after Manchester United beat Chelsea on Thursday.

Southampton will play their last Premier League game until at least August 2024 this weekend.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Southampton will have to make do without Che Adams, Romain Perraud, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Juan Larios and Mohamed Salisu.

Liverpool will be unable to call upon the services of Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara, Calvin Ramsay, Darwin Nunez and Stefan Bajcetic.

Form

Southampton, who are guaranteed to finish bottom, have gone 12 games without a victory.

Liverpool have won seven of their last eight matches and are unbeaten in the top flight since April 1.

Referee

Darren England will be the referee for Southampton vs Liverpool.

Stadium

Southampton vs Liverpool will be played at the 32,384-capacity St Mary's Stadium in Southampton.

Kick-off and channel

Southampton vs Liverpool kick-off is at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 28 May in the UK. The game is not being shown in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.