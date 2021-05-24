Spain Euro 2020 group: Who have they been drawn against?

The Spain Euro 2020 group begins on June 13 and will take place in Seville and Saint Petersburg.

As the name suggests, Euro 2020 was supposed to take place last summer, but the coronavirus pandemic forced UEFA to reschedule the competition for 2021.

The pan-continental tournament, which will be held in 11 different cities across the country, begins with a meeting between Italy and Turkey in Rome on June 11.

The final will take place a month later, with England, France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Germany all hoping to be walking out at Wembley on July 11.

Group E

Spain

Sweden

Poland

Slovakia

Spain are the only nation to have back-to-back European Championships, having lifted the trophy in 2008 and 2012.

Their last outing at this competition was a disappointment, though, as Vicente del Bosque’s side were beaten by Italy in the last 16 of Euro 2016.

Spain did not fare much better at the World Cup two years later, going down to host nation Russia in the first knockout round.

Luis Enrique has freshened up the team since 2018, as Spain strive to become the first team to win a fourth Euros this summer.

They qualified with a minimum of fuss, accumulating 26 points from a possible 30 in their qualifying group while remaining unbeaten.

The real test starts here, though, and Spain will be expected to top Group E despite its competitive make-up.

First up for Luis Enrique’s side is a meeting with Sweden in Seville on June 14.

Spain will also benefit from home advantage when Poland make the trip to the same city five days later.

The three-time European champions will then face Slovakia in Seville to complete the group stage on June 23.

Finishing top of Group E would send Spain to Glasgow for the round of 16, where they would face one of the best third-place finishers.