Sporting president calls West Ham's Sullivan and Gold "dildo brothers"

West Ham were expected to sign Sporting midfielder William Carvalho on deadline day, but a move didn't materialise after the Irons claimed the bid they submitted was accepted too late and they didn't have enough time to complete a medical.

In response, Sporting director Nuno Saraiva called West Ham co-owner David Sullivan a "liar" and a "parasite" in a statement on Facebook, and could now be sued for libel. “The football industry is not the set of an adult film in which all obscenities are allowed," said Saraiva. "The boss of a club demands a lot more than this intellectual pornography.”

But the row has rumbled on thanks to outspoken president Carvalho.

Carvalho told Sporting TV: "Where is it? Proof? Now [clubs have made] approaches, for sure. I’ve had them for almost the whole squad.

"West Ham supporters call Mr. David Sullivan and his brother the Dildo Brothers.

“These messengers, these offended virgins, the president of West Ham… we must tell the truth.”

Classy stuff.

