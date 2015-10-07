Stats Zone's European Team of the Month: three in from the Premier League, but who?

Keylor Navas (Real Madrid)

The Costa Rican shot-stopper was part of the biggest non-transfer story of the summer when he and David de Gea failed to swap places thanks to the incompetence of the world's two biggest clubs. Real Madrid manager Rafael Benitez won't be too disheartened, though, given how Navas has performed in the following weeks. His one-handed save off a header from Espanyol's Gerard Moreno was exceptional, and there was little he could do to stop Sabin Merino scoring his first senior goal for Athletic Bilbao. Navas kept 5 clean sheets in 6 games before Sunday's Madrid derby draw, beaten only by Merino's goal at the new San Mames.

Kyle Walker (Tottenham)

The England right-back recovered well after scoring an own goal on the opening day of the season against Manchester United. Walker's attacking capability means that he often gets unfair criticism for his defensive responsibilities, but he has increasingly illustrated his tactical discipline in recent weeks.

He was part of the Tottenham back four that kept successive clean sheets against Sunderland and Crystal Palace, while ensuring that Branislav Ivanovic tormentors Bakary Sako and Raheem Sterling had relatively quiet matches in comparison. Walker recovered the ball 5 times against Manchester City and made 7 interceptions, but it was his 5 tackles against Palace that show the added solidity within his game.

David Alaba (Bayern Munich)

Pep Guardiola's rotation in September led to variations in Bayern Munich's defensive system, with David Alaba the one consistent in the six matches they played. Last season he was the team's first choice left-back, but often used on the left-hand side of a back three. This year the Austrian has played predominantly as a centre-back alongside Jerome Boateng and Javi Martinez. "David Alaba is always amazing, it doesn't matter where he plays," confessed boss Guardiola recently. He almost got himself on the scoresheet against Darmstadt, as his deflected shot was pushed away by goalkeeper Christian Mathenia. Alaba completed more than a 100 passes against Wolfsburg, Mainz and Dinamo Zagreb, the most of any player on the pitch.

John Stones (Everton)

A few eyebrows were raised at the money Chelsea were willing to part with in the summer for Stones. In hindsight the figures touted are looking justifiable, given the struggle that Jose Mourinho's side have faced at the back and how the former Barnsley defender has raised his game further since.

He showed the Portuguese coach first hand exactly what he was missing against the Blues at Goodison Park with some well-timed challenges on Diego Costa. His distribution was outstanding, while a Cruyff turn on Pedro was one of standout moments of the campaign so far.

"I think today he showed why he's going to be a future England captain," declared Toffees boss Roberto Martinez after the match. He helped his side to a clean sheet against Swansea, with his side then conceding two goals against West Brom when he was out injured.

Marcos Alonso (Fiorentina)

Left-back Alonso is finally beginning to fulfil his promise, after he was nurtured in the Real Madrid youth academy and then spent time at both Bolton and Sunderland (the latter on loan) without much fanfare.

The Spanish defender has been a constant menace with his crosses for the Viola this season, though, and his superb understanding with former Blackburn man Nikola Kalinic has led to two assists for the striker in as many matches. The 24-year-old had 5 shots against Bologna, made 5 interceptions versus Genoa and completed 3 tackles at Carpi. Alonso has played a crucial part in the Italian side's rise to the top of Serie A, as he provides balance in both a defensive and attacking sense.

Javier Pastore (PSG)

Even when Guingamp defenders failed to close down the Argentine on the edge of the area, few were expecting the PSG man to sidefoot the ball into the back of the net so elegantly. Pastore had linked up superbly with Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the build-up, which was a theme of the match in general, as the two players traded a huge 27 passes between them.

But it's his connection with fellow countryman Angel Di Maria that has really caught the eye; Pastore has found the former Manchester United winger 30 times in just two Ligue 1 matches. The 26-year-old has also managed 3 assists, despite only completing 90 minutes twice in the entire month.

Matias Vecino (Fiorentina)

Fiorentina manager Paulo Sousa recently described influential playmaker Borja Valero as "reborn" – but fellow midfielder Vecino has had an equally vital impact for the club recently. The 24-year-old needs to add this level of consistency over a longer period, although he has certainly made a good impression.

Vecino's all-round game has been evident, with a pass-completion rate of 92% and average of 3.8 tackles per game – the highest in Serie A. His impressive 10 tackles against Bologna were supplemented by 88 accurate passes to fellow team-mates. It will be extremely difficult for Fiorentina to remain at the top of the table, and they will certainly need key players such Vecino maintaining impeccably high standards.

Nolito (Celta Vigo)

Celta have enjoyed a fantastic start, with Iago Aspas, Hugo Mallo and Fabian Orellana among the players impressing most. However, it's winger Nolito who has reminded those at Camp Nou of his natural ability – the Barcelona academy graduate scored against his former club and set up two goals in a shock 4-1 win. He also took Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico by surprise, beating him at his near post in the 2-1 victory at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. It's now 5 goals and 3 assists in his last seven games, as the 28-year-old tries to convince his former employers that he would be a useful back-up come January. Luis Enrique is keen. Vicente del Bosque doesn't need a nudge, having included him in Spain's latest squad.

Dimitri Payet (West Ham)

Few players have adapted to the Premier League with such ease, after the playmaker swapped southern France for the East End of London. His brace against Newcastle United included a quality curler into the top corner for his opener and a side-footed volley for the second. Payet added assists at the Etihad and against Norwich, as the key catalyst in Slaven Bilic's counter-attacking unit. Whether he's drifting in from the left-hand side or deployed as a No. 10, Payet's spacial awareness makes him difficult for opposition players to mark. He's a creative machine, with 7 chances carved out against both Newcastle and Norwich, while his defensive work often goes unnoticed – he clocked up 5 interceptions in the match with the Geordies. Another goal against Sunderland at the weekend kicked off October in similar fashion.

Edinson Cavani (PSG)

Cavani appeared to struggle with expectation when Ibrahimovic was missing in August, though he has proven otherwise in the last 35 days via impressive displays with and without the talismanic Swede. The 28-year-old forward now has six goals in his last six league appearances, after failing to score in his opening three.

His first goal against Bordeaux might have come from a goalkeeping error from Cedric Carrasso, but the execution of the Uruguayan striker's swivel finish couldn't be questioned. Meanwhile, his free-kick over the wall to complete his double was spectacular.

Cavani is Ligue 1's joint-leading goalscorer alongside Nice duo Hatem Ben Arfa and Valere Germain, and Marseille’s Michy Batshuayi.

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

It was a record-breaking month for both Lewandowski and Bayern. The Pole netted an astonishing five goals in nine minutes against a Wolfsburg team that hadn't conceded in over five hours of football.

Bayern have made the best start ever of any German side in the league, and scored eight goals without reply in Europe. After netting against Augsburg midway through the month, Lewa went from strength to strength by notching another 10 goals for his club in September, with a brace against Mainz and a hat-trick against Dinamo Zagreb. October started in similar fashion with a brace against former club Borussia Dortmund.

